Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,785 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 87,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 75,548 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,274,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

Hanmi Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

