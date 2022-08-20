Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,488 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 85,147 shares during the last quarter.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

OFC opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

