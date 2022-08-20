Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,090 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

