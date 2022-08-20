Toronto Dominion Bank Has $360,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,444 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,102,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 603,623 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,886,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,168,000 after acquiring an additional 383,968 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Further Reading

