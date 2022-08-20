Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 102.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,432,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,413 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 405,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,330 shares of company stock valued at $439,460. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of DOC opened at $17.81 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

