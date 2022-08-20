Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CRH were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRH opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $54.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($59.18) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

