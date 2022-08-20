Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,938,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,015,000 after purchasing an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.