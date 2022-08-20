Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 35,228 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 91.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AA. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 27.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.33.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

