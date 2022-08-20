First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of First Solar worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,277,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,047 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $71,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $242,192.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 214.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $104.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.