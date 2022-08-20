Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.28. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,115,983.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,586 shares of company stock worth $4,968,059 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.