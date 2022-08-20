XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,652,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,154,000 after purchasing an additional 151,104 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,767,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,608,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,853,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,022 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on XPeng from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.11. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

