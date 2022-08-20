Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 2,657 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of MicroStrategy worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 12.8 %

About MicroStrategy

Shares of MSTR opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $324.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $891.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

