Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $6.18 Million in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,175,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.19% of ReNew Energy Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,355 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after purchasing an additional 361,299 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,680,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNW opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.30.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

