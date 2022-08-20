QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Critical Survey

QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares QF Liquidation and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12%

Volatility & Risk

QF Liquidation has a beta of 8.41, indicating that its stock price is 741% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for QF Liquidation and XOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

XOS has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 306.92%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QF Liquidation and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XOS $5.05 million 55.41 $23.40 million ($0.20) -8.55

XOS has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Summary

XOS beats QF Liquidation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QF Liquidation

QF Liquidation, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. The company, formerly known as Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc., was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

