Reviewing CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) & Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY – Get Rating) and Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CapitaLand has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik AB (publ) has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Sandvik AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapitaLand $4.74 billion 3.41 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) $11.56 billion 1.90 $1.69 billion $1.36 12.84

This table compares CapitaLand and Sandvik AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sandvik AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CapitaLand.

Dividends

CapitaLand pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sandvik AB (publ) pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CapitaLand and Sandvik AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapitaLand N/A N/A N/A Sandvik AB (publ) 14.64% 18.36% 8.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CapitaLand and Sandvik AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapitaLand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandvik AB (publ) 0 4 6 0 2.60

Summary

Sandvik AB (publ) beats CapitaLand on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CapitaLand

CapitaLand is one of Asia’s largest real estate companies headquartered and listed in Singapore. The company leverages its significant asset base, design and development capabilities, active capital management strategies, and extensive market network and operational capabilities to develop high-quality real estate products and services. Its diversified global real estate portfolio includes integrated developments, shopping malls, serviced residences, offices and homes. The Group focuses on Singapore and China as our core markets, while it continues to expand in markets such as Vietnam and Indonesia. The company also has one of the largest real estate fund management businesses with assets located in Asia.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling. It also provides manufacturing solutions, comprising traditional metal cutting under the Sandvik Coromant, Walter, Wolfram, Seco, and Dormer Pramet brands; and manufactures tools and tooling systems for advanced metal cutting. In addition, the company develops and manufactures advanced stainless steels, powder-based alloys, and special alloys. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, mining, general engineering, nuclear power generation, oil and gas, process, and renewable energy industries. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

