ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) Critical Survey

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 45.16% 154.75% 62.07% OceanPal N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM Integrated Shipping Services $10.73 billion 0.55 $4.64 billion $51.59 0.95 OceanPal N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal.

Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays an annual dividend of $11.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.2%. OceanPal pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and OceanPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM Integrated Shipping Services 1 4 1 0 2.00 OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus price target of $57.06, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is more favorable than OceanPal.

Summary

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services beats OceanPal on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders. The company also offers ZIMonitor, a premium reefer cargo tracking service. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 118 vessels, which included 110 container vessels and 8 vehicle transport vessels, of which four vessels were owned by it and 114 vessels are chartered-in; and network of 70 weekly lines. The company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels. The company is based in Athens, Greece.

