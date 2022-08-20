Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Critical Analysis

Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Glaukos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invo Bioscience $490,000.00 312.13 -$3.08 million N/A N/A Glaukos $294.01 million 8.06 -$49.59 million ($1.19) -42.08

Invo Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Invo Bioscience has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Invo Bioscience and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invo Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Glaukos 1 4 4 0 2.33

Glaukos has a consensus price target of $57.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Glaukos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Invo Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares Invo Bioscience and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invo Bioscience -166.95% N/A -85.23% Glaukos -19.35% -13.82% -7.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Invo Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Glaukos beats Invo Bioscience on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invo Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc. provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development. It also offers INVOcell Retention Device, a single-use, modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids; and INVO Holding/Warming Blocks that acts as a tool for viewing and retrieving the embryos from the inner chamber. The company sells its products to physicians directly; and IVF centers, medical practices, and physicians through distributors. INVO Bioscience, Inc. is based in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

