Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,715 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Shares of REG opened at $64.81 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $55.78 and a 1 year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

