Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,437 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Redwood Trust worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:RWT opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.64 million, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.