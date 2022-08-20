Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,119 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.71.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $241.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

