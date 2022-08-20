Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 83.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $333,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $62.57. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

