Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,066 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

