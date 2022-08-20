JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 118.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57. The company has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.