DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Gap Up to $34.75

Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $37.50. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 9,213 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DCP Midstream

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 597,753 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 525,054 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 675,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 456,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,865,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.