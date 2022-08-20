Insider Buying: Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Director Acquires $1,707,935.20 in Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.92 per share, with a total value of $1,707,935.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,117,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,707,241.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 27,096 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.98 per share, with a total value of $2,546,482.08.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.32 per share, with a total value of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $96.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $111.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,275.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 21.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Insight Enterprises

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Further Reading

