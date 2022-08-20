Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up to $6.02

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 6.02, but opened at 6.19. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at 6.02, with a volume of 10,702 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is 6.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,983,509 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,931,512 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,322 shares during the period.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

