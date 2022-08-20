BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

