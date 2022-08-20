Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at ATB Capital

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.53.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

CR stock opened at C$6.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The firm has a market cap of C$994.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.83. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$198.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, with a total value of C$241,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,606,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,742,332.26. In other news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 36,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.47, for a total value of C$233,439.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 676,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,376,671.59. Also, Director John Albert Brussa bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,606,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,742,332.26.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.