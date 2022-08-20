Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Laurentian

Laurentian lowered shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FC opened at C$12.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 25.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$432.43 million and a PE ratio of 13.34. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$15.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 99.57%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

