Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.17.

Shawcor Stock Up 27.1 %

SCL stock opened at C$7.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.03 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Shawcor has a 1-year low of C$4.24 and a 1-year high of C$7.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.58.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.6421549 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

