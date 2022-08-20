CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.82.
OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.00 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
