CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CESDF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.82.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.00 on Friday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.0124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

