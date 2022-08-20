Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.36.

CWEGF opened at $4.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

