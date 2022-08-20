H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Cut to 43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 46.00 to 43.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 32.00 to 35.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 190.00 to 44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.68.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

