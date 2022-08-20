Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Auckland International Airport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Auckland International Airport Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKNY opened at $23.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

About Auckland International Airport

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

