Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Market Perform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adyen from €2,220.00 ($2,265.31) to €1,930.00 ($1,969.39) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($2,806.12) to €2,070.00 ($2,112.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,311.67.

Adyen Trading Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.31. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

