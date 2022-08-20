Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New C$14.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $7.73 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

