Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYRBY opened at $2.87 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

