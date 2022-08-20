Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,661.67.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

