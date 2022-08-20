Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €54.95 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.82.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.