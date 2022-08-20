Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €54.95 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Berenberg Bank from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

