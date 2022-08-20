Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CWEGF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.36.

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CWEGF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

