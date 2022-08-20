AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Downgraded by AlphaValue to Buy

AlphaValue downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXYGet Rating) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELUXY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 160 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a reduce rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 150 to SEK 200 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.33.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

ELUXY stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Rating)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

