Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Given New SEK 50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from SEK 30 to SEK 50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Medivir AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Medivir AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MVRBF opened at $0.90 on Friday. Medivir AB has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91.

Medivir AB (publ) Company Profile

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology in Sweden and internationally. The company markets Xerclear for the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name. It also develops Remetinostat for treating MF cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as basal cell carcinoma.

