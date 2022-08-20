MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,053 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $39.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

