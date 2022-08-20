MAI Capital Management Buys New Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,158 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,835,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,122,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after buying an additional 10,753,156 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,427,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $799,593,000 after buying an additional 415,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,421,000 after buying an additional 462,309 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

TD opened at $67.30 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $58.64 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

