MAI Capital Management Takes $243,000 Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 56.0% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

ESGV opened at $74.73 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $63.48 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01.

