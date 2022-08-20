MAI Capital Management Invests $224,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,846,000 after buying an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth $7,127,000. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 1.2 %
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
