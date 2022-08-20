MAI Capital Management Has $236,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

FTEC opened at $112.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $92.78 and a 12-month high of $138.08.

