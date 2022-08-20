Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 372,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 236,479 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

