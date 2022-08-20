MAI Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,131 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after buying an additional 225,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after buying an additional 210,923 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after buying an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after buying an additional 137,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after buying an additional 137,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $230.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.38. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

