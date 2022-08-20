5,851 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $36.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

